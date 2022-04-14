Thursday, April 14, 2022
Frank James: Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect’s YouTube Rants Surface | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Frank James. – screenshot

*Following the arrest of the Brooklyn Subway shooting suspect, his YouTube rants began to surface on the internet.

Frank James — who made a video last month warning viewers that he was “entering the danger zone” — rented a U-Haul van fastened to the N train attack in Sunset Park and is being sought for questioning, police said at an evening conference.

“Mr. Mayor, I’m a victim of your mental health program,” James said in one prolonged video. “I’m 63 now full of hate, full of anger, and full of bitterness.” He also chastised the mayor for not doing more to withstand homelessness.

James has been ordered held without bail, with prosecutors saying he terrified the “entire city.” As previously reported, he was arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday

