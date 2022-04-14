Farmers Market on Wheels Is Empowering Black Farmers in Los Angeles

*The mobile Prosperity Market in Los Angeles aims to support Black farmers, food producers, chefs and Black-owned businesses.

As reported by MadameNoire, “They also do virtual markets, offering pickup locations for those wanting to buy their food during off-hours or those who do not live near the in-person market spots. The market has a rotating roster of over 60 vendors selling everything from produce to pastries and even non-perishable goods,” the outlet writes.

The founders of Prosperity Market are Carmen Dianne and Kara Still. “Before the two started Prosperity Market, Dianne was a makeup artist and Still worked in fashion. They credit the pandemic for the career pivot,” per MadameNoire.

The Prosperity Market explains on its webite, “By providing a platform for Black farmers and food producers who have long been marginalized, we are creating jobs throughout the entire supply chain, strengthening our ecosystem, and stimulating the economy.”

Some of their vendors include Sam Cobb Farms, Imani Gardens, The Farmer Ken, Heritage Farmers Market, and Compton Community Gardens, to name a few.

In 2020, John Boyd Jr., president of the National Black Farmers Association, spoke out about the struggle for African American farmers, and the causes range from Trump’s U.S.-China trade deal, to farm bailouts and COVID-19.

“The administration was a little slow to react to ensure that monies were in place for farm operating dollars so that we can plant and harvest on time. …Many of the farmers are unsure of their future,” said Boyd, a fourth-generation farmer on his family farm in Baskerville, southern Virginia.

The Prosperity Market aims to “create a substantial economic impact” through its support of Black farmers.

The Prosperity Market team are also raising money to buy a Prosperity Market mobile trailer. Visit their fundraising website to donate.

Stay up to date with Prosperity Market by following their Instagram. Hear more about their crowdfunding efforts via the clip below.