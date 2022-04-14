ATL Rapper Archie Eversole Shot and Killed by Brother According to Police

*Atlanta rapper #ArchieEversole, best known for his ‘We Ready’ song, has died at age 37.

#DeKalbCounty police said Thursday Eversole was shot on March 25, and his brother is being charged with his murder, WSB-TV Atlanta reports.

Officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station, where they found Eversole suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries on April 3. Police say Eversole’s brother, Alexander Kraus, shot him.

At just 17, Eversole recorded his first album, “Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style,” which features the song ‘We Ready.’

The 2002 hit is a game-day anthem at football games and other major sporting events to this day.

