Wednesday, April 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

Rihanna Reveals Her Pregnancy Cravings: Chocolate and Tangerines

By Ny MaGee
0

Rihanna pregnant
Rihanna / Getty

*Rihanna opens up about her pregnancy in Vogue‘s May cover story. 

The singer and beauty mogul is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and she previously shared that she intends to be an overprotective mom to her child. 

Now RiRi is sharing her pregnancy cravings, which include tangerines sprinkled with salt, something commonly eaten in her home country of Barbados.

“It has to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them,” she told Vogue. “Trust me, it really is a thing.”

READ MORE: Rihanna Makes Forbes Billionaire List for First Time, Kanye Reacts to His Ranking

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna is also craving chocolate, saying: “I usually hate desserts, but all of a sudden you come close to me with a chocolate-covered donut and you’ve got my heart forever.”

She also admits that she and Rocky didn’t plan to have a baby. 

“I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s—. We just had fun,” she said. “And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

A source close to RiRi and Rocky previously told PEOPLE that the Fenty Beauty founder “couldn’t be happier” to become a mom.

“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom,” the source said. “She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Rihanna has made Forbes’ annual billionaires’ list for the first time. 

SHe reached billionaire status in 2021 with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, thanks to her stake in her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line—which makes up the majority of her wealth. 

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she said to the New York Times in September 2021 about reaching the milestone. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

Previous article‘SoHo Karen’ Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Black Teen She Accused of Phone Theft
Next articleAmos Brown and Reparations Task Force to Discuss PR Challenges at San Francisco Mtg This Week
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO