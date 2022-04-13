NCAA Champion Coach Dawn Staley on Fighting for Equal Pay and Inspiring Coaches of Color | WATCH

*Last night, WNBA Hall of Famer/Gold Medalist/head coach of the National Champion University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Team Dawn Staley was interviewed on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Watch here.

Staley spoke to Trevor about her second NCAA Basketball Championship win, training her dog “Champ”, inspiring her players, advocating for Equal Pay and the importance of supporting other coaches of color, sharing her piece of the championship net and more.

Check it out below.

