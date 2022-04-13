Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Kenny Rock (Chris’ Bro) is Challenging Will Smith to Step into the Ring! | WATCH

Kenny Rock (Instagram)
*Kenny Rock wants to give #WillSmith a taste of his own sauce. According to @tmz_tv, Kenny has his first celebrity boxing match in June. But he’s yet to find an opponent and now he’s calling on Will to step into the ring, following the slap he issued Chris at the 2022 Oscars (scroll down below IG embed to watch).

Kenny previously spoke about the viral incident with the @latimes saying the slap “eats at [him] watching it over and over again because you’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it.”
“My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment,” Kenny said. “You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show.” Thoughts?

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: Kenny Rock (Chris’ Brother) Says the Slap ‘Eats’ at Him

 

Kenny tells TMZ the size difference wouldn’t be an issue for him … even though Will’s taller and once played Muhammad Ali on the big screen … he’s confident he could score a victory over the Oscar-winner. WATCH below.

