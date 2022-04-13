Wednesday, April 13, 2022
HomeEntertainmentComedy
Comedy

Gilbert Gottfried’s Final Instagram Post was About Chris Rock

By Fisher Jack
0

Chris Rock & Gilbert Godfried (Gilbert Gottfried-Instagram)
Gilbert Gottfried’s final Instagram post was in support of Chris Rock. A portion of this image has been blurred by CNN to protect privacy. (Gilbert Gottfried-Instagram)

*(CNN) — Glibert Gottfried’s last Instagram post invited people to weigh in on “the slap.”

The comic, whose family announced Tuesday that he died at the age of 67 after a long illness, shared a photo of him and fellow comedian Chris Rock.

Rock was slapped by Will Smith while presenting at the Academy Awards after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Which is the worst crime?,” the caption on the photo of Gottfried and Rock read. “Chris Rock being physically assaulted or Chris Rock telling a joke?”

 

Gotfried also shared the post on Twitter.

In a 2012 opinion piece for CNN, Gottfried defended fellow comics.

“If a comedian tells a joke that you find funny, you laugh. If he tells a joke you do not find funny, don’t laugh. Or you could possibly go as far as groaning or rolling your eyes,” he wrote. “Then you wait for his next joke; if that’s funny, then you laugh. If it’s not, you don’t laugh — or at very worst, you can leave quietly.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB:

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleViola Davis to Unpack Childhood Poverty and Sexual Abuse in New Memoir
Next articleGrown Man Talk: Fellas, Stop Asking Women to Cook and Clean for Your Lazy Azzes
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO