Amber Riley Ends Engagement to Desean Black: ‘I Wish Him the Best’

*Actress/singer Amber Riley has called off her engagement to Desean Black.

During an appearance on the Nice & Neat podcast, Amber dropped a bombshell about her relationship status.

“I am a single Black female. I am, but I’m not a crazy one like in the movie,” she responded when asked about her love life, The YBF reports.

In December 2020, the “Glee” alum revealed her engagement to Black, but things have since cooled off. Riley said their breakup was “amicable”.

“I’m recently single,” she said, adding “I wish him the best. I don’t have anything horrible or bad to say.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Amber Riley and Raven Goodwin Talk ‘Single Black Female’ [EUR Exclusive]

Riley went on to note that she has “learned lessons from every relationship I was in and I thank them and leave them with love and light.”

She continued, “That’s all that I can do. It’s not a passive-aggressive ‘love and light’ because honestly, the only thing that I can control is me. And that’s the only thing I can focus on. I can only focus on my mistakes and what it is that I’ve done and how I’m going to do better. If I sit and think about every single thing that person may have done…for what?”

Since the breakup, Amber has been focused on bettering herself.

“It’s taken me a couple years to understand that choosing myself is not selfish,” she said. “It sounds foreign and it sounds inappropriate and it [sounded] wrong to me for a long time. But making those decisions to actively choose yourself has really helped me say, ‘Oh God I really don’t feel like getting up that early tomorrow to work out but I have this, this and this to do in the afternoon and I need to get my mind right.’ And that is, ‘Amber, you choosing yourself.’”

Peep the clip below: