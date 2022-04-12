Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Viola Davis to Open Up About Traumatic Childhood with Oprah on Netflix Special

By Ny MaGee
Oscar-winning actress
Viola Davis (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

*Viola Davis will sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a candid interview about her life and her new memoir, “Finding Me.”

During the conversation, the Oscar-winning actress will discuss “all the things that cause you pain,” including her childhood trauma. The conversation will air exclusively on Netflix, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411

According to the official synopsis, “Viola reveals how ‘giving up hope that the past could be different’ has brought her peace, forgiveness and a sense of self. Viola also explains how she manifested the loves in her life and what it took to become one of the most celebrated and talented actresses of our time.”

The 48-minute special titled “Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event” premieres on April 22. 

READ MORE: ‘Te-rri-fying’: How Viola Davis Described Playing Michelle Obama | VIDEOs

Oscar-winning actress

You can also catch Davis in the Showtime miniseries “The First Lady” premiering this weekend. 

We previously reported that Davis is set to play former First Lady Michelle Obama in the anthology series. Per CNN, the first season of “The First Lady” will “peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of these enigmatic women,” according to Showtime. The series will center on famous First Ladies Michelle Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series: “In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of our most enigmatic heroes…”

“The First Lady,” premieres Sunday, Apr 17 at 9 PM ET/PT on Showtime.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

