Tuesday, April 12, 2022
EURexclusiveSneakPeekClip: Tina Knowles Comes to Life in ‘The Proud Family’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Tina Knowles -Proud Family
Tina Knowles as ‘Miss Gina’ -Proud Family

*The 2022 Proud Family revival is louder & prouder thanks to an all-star cast and numerous celebrity guest appearances. This Wednesday (April 13) Tina Knowles will make her debut as a no-nonsense beautician named “Ms. Gina,” who will style Penny Proud’s frenemy, LaCienega’s for her quinceañera. And we’ve got a sneak peek below.

LaCienega’s quinceañera has finally arrived and she has very specific plans for it. When her cousin, LaBrea, an ugly-duckling-turned-beautiful-swan, threatens to steal her thunder, LaCienega grows increasingly hostile, which threatens to alienate Penny and her crew. Meanwhile, Sunset deals with her sister, Melrose’s, passive-aggressive critiques of every aspect of the quinceañera by choosing increasingly extravagant and expensive party elements that threaten to break the bank.

