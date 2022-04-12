R&B Artist Tanya Nolan Appears on Radio One’s ‘She Is’ and Majic 102.1 Live In-Studio | VIDEO

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*R&B Artist Tanya Nolan continues to gain momentum as a professional recording artist throughout the country. Tanya Nolan recently performed live from Atlanta as part of Radio One’s 2022 program, “She Is,” dedicated to celebrating Women’s Empowerment and Women of Excellence. As a featured artist on “She Is,” Tanya performed her new hit record, “Good Woman.” An original single distributed through ArtsessionZ, “Good Woman” is currently moving up the charts in the 20s on Billboard’s R&B Charts. The single can be heard on R&B radio and satellite stations across the USA including Sirius XM’s “Heart and Soul,” Music Choice, and other prominent outlets

On April 7th, Tanya appeared as an in-studio guest at Radio One’s Majic 102.1 in Houston. She was interviewed live on-air by popular radio hosts Funky Larry Jones and Ali Siddiq who celebrated her new hit record playing “Good Woman” twice on the air during the featured interview. Majic 102.1 is noted as one of the most honored R&B stations in the USA.

The success of “Good Woman” follows the recent success of her previous single “Smile On My Face” which landed at the #1 position on iTunes R&B Charts along with the track’s video rising to over 2 million views on YouTube.

Tanya Nolan is a soulful R&B/ Pop singer and songwriter known for her power vocals, original tracks, and dynamic music videos. A native of Galveston, Tanya Nolan has appeared as a featured guest on major television networks including ABC, NBC, and FOX News. A native of Galveston, Tanya Nolan has also been featured in various publications including Source Magazine, Singers Room, Voyage Houston, Hype Magazine, Coast Monthly Magazine(Galveston Daily News), and the Houston Chronicle.

Listen to “Good Woman” on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1YInSKB7mwCXc6JFL8jc9c

source: AWJ Platinum PR