EURVideoNews: This Pregnant Woman was Shot to Death Days from Giving Birth

*Unfortunately, we have another tragedy to report. A pregnant woman who was found shot to death inside her car last week in southwest Houston has been identified, according to police.

27-year-old Amber Butler was found unresponsive in her Chevrolet Malibu on Friday morning. What makes the story even more heartbreaking is that Butler was just days from giving birth to her second son, according to her aunt, Phyllis Brown.

Brown says the family has never experienced anything like this and is too upset to talk on camera right now, reports ABC13. Brown also said Butler was a college student and a mother of a 5-year-old boy who was anxiously awaiting the birth of another boy.

Get the FULL story via the video below.

