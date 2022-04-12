Only Fans Model Released from Jail Less Than a Week After Killing Boyfriend

*A white woman who worked as a virtual prostitute is making national headlines for killing her Nigerian boyfriend.

She was released on bail less than a week after her arrest. Now the victim’s family is speaking out about her “complexion protection”.

We reported earlier that 27-year-old Christian Tobechukwu “Toby” Obumseli was stabbed to death at a luxury high-rise apartment last week in what authorities described as a domestic dispute.⁠ ⁠Police officers responded to a report of a man stabbed at a building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. ⁠Obumseli was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital.⁠

⁠He lived with his girlfriend, 25-year-old OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer Courtney Clenney — who also goes by Courtney Tailor. ⁠Friends of the couple told Local 10 they’ve never seen Obumseli hit Clenney but have witnessed her hit him. However, a neighbor told the news station he witnessed Obumseli swing at Clenney a week before the fatal stabbing.⁠

Whether it was premeditated, self-defense or an accident…how could you be out at a bar sipping on cocktails after killing someone?!😮‍💨that’s kinda scary if you ask me 😰 — T🌼B (@101P4GES) April 9, 2022

⁠Miami police said they responded to multiple disturbance calls at the couple’s apartment in the past three months.⁠

⁠After the stabbing, Clenney was detained and while at the police station she threatened to kill herself.⁠ She was briefly hospitalized before being released on bail less than a week after her arrest. As reported by MadameNoire, Clenney was spotted at the Grand Beach Hotel in Miami on April 8, having a drink, just days after she was released from suicide watch.

Video circulating on social media shows Clenney being confronted by a patron about the killing. Watch the moment via the Twitter clip above. Clenney’s attorney, Frank Prieto, told TMZ that she was at the hotel bar to meet her father, who just arrived in town.

“It is unfortunate that a member of the public, knowing absolutely nothing about circumstances and events surrounding the death Mr. Obumseli, would take the opportunity to harass the Clenney family during a time that they are trying to be supportive for Courtney,” Prieto said.

Following her release from the hospital, new content appeared on her OnlyFans page.

“… Someone’s selfish act ripped Christian away from this world,” wrote Obumseli’s brother, Jeffrey Obumseli, wrote on a GoFundMe page. “It is not enough to say we are shocked and hurting–We are utterly devastated. His murder leaves many unanswered questions and creates a void that can never be fixed or filled. Not even with time,” he added.

Several friends of the couple said they witnessed Clenney physically assault Obumseli on more than one occasion.

A neighbor said they witnessed Obumseli strike Clenney a week before the stabbing.

Clenney reportedly told police that she stabbed him because he physically assaulted her.

“This was not a crime,” Prieto told CBS Miami. “Courtney is innocent, she acted in self-defense and there should be no files charged in this case. We’re confident when the state attorney takes their final review along with the City of Miami police department, they’ll find that there’s no case here.”

What happened to Christian Toby Obumseli is a story of white supremacy. A Black man who spent his time dehumanizing Black women, fetishizing white women, centering himself around yt centered circles, ends up getting murdered by his white girlfriend, and police dont charge her. — Jason (Recast T’Challa) (@EscaflowneClown) April 7, 2022

Meanwhile, old tweets by Obumseli recently surfaced that show the hatred he had for Black women. Many in the Black Twittersphere appear to have no sympathy that he was killed by the white woman he worshiped.

“It was clearly a toxic relationship, (they) had their ups and downs and, unfortunately, it culminated with his death,” Prieto said of his client and the man she killed.

“The detectives and myself thought it was best to have her Baker Acted that evening,” Prieto told CBS. “We’ve had an open line of communication and we’ve offered to sit down with them and provide any additional assistance they may want to close their investigation.”

Florida’s Baker Act “enables families and loved ones to provide emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of their mental illness, and who are unable to determine their needs for treatment.”