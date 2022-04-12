Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Lorraine Lionheart Is One of the UK’s Leading African Music Artists l LISTEN-to-Podcast

By DesiV
*This episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast features Lorraine Lionheart, a singer and songwriter heating up the global music scene.

Hailing from Botswana in Southern Africa and based in the UK, she boasts a sound that fuses traditional African music with contemporary Afropop. The sexy singer already has four independent albums and several singles under her belt that explore a new-ish African beat called amapiano.

In addition to her music, Lorraine is a scholar, who is currently working on a Doctorate in Ethnomusicology and she is a lecturer, who does a masterclass on the “music of Africa.”

Her UK profile is also getting a lift. She has played for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and has been invited to sing for the Queen of England’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. She along with other artists and choirs from Britain were asked by the Commonwealth to add their own twist to a song called “A Life Filled with Grace” and Lorraine gave it her signature Southern African treatment.

Hear all about Lorraine by listening NOW to the episode.

For more on Lorraine Lionheart, go to her Instagram @lorraine_lionheart.

For more on Underground Magnolia Podcast and to listen to more episodes hosted by award-winning journalist Desiréia Valteau, go here.

To be featured on the podcast, send an email to [email protected].

