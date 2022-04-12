Lorraine Lionheart Is One of the UK’s Leading African Music Artists l LISTEN-to-Podcast

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*This episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast features Lorraine Lionheart, a singer and songwriter heating up the global music scene.

Hailing from Botswana in Southern Africa and based in the UK, she boasts a sound that fuses traditional African music with contemporary Afropop. The sexy singer already has four independent albums and several singles under her belt that explore a new-ish African beat called amapiano.

In addition to her music, Lorraine is a scholar, who is currently working on a Doctorate in Ethnomusicology and she is a lecturer, who does a masterclass on the “music of Africa.”

Her UK profile is also getting a lift. She has played for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and has been invited to sing for the Queen of England’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. She along with other artists and choirs from Britain were asked by the Commonwealth to add their own twist to a song called “A Life Filled with Grace” and Lorraine gave it her signature Southern African treatment.

