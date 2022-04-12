Tuesday, April 12, 2022
EURVideoNews: Female Thief/Vandal Breaks Through Car-shop Wall to Create Mayhem | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Female Car Thief-Vandal (screenshot)
Female Car Thief/Vandal (screenshot)

*In the mood for some bizarro news? Well, here it tiz. Surveillance video shows a thief – a female at that – breaking into a car dealership in southwest Houston late Sunday night/early Monday morning. To get in, she actually broke through the drywall and then got busy destroying several vehicles.

And to cap the mayhem off and really stick it to the business, the brazen, err, crazy azz thief disappeared in a car stolen from the Texas Trust Auto Sales store.

Get the full story via the video below.

