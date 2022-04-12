Brother of Christian Toby Obumseli Reacts to His Anti-Black Women Tweets

*The family of Christian Tobechukwu “Toby” Obumseli is speaking about the hateful and vile tweets he wrote about Black American women which surfaced following his death.

As previously reported, Nigerian-born Obumseli was fatally stabbed by his white girlfriend inside their luxury high-rise apartment in Miami in what authorities described as a domestic dispute.⁠ Obumseli was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital.⁠

His girlfriend, OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer Courtney Clenney, 25, was detained after the fatal stabbing, and while at the police station, threatened to kill herself.⁠ She was briefly hospitalized before being released on bail less than a week after her arrest in connection to the killing. As reported by MadameNoire, Clenney was spotted at the Grand Beach Hotel in Miami on April 8, having a drink, just days after she was released from suicide watch.

Now the victim’s family speaking out about her white privilege while condemning Obumseli’s hatred for Black American women.

“As a family, we strongly disagree with the ignorant and repulsive tweets from my then-high school aged brother that have recently surfaced,” reads a statement posted by Toby’s brother Jeffrey Obumseli, as reported by Bossip. “However, the tweets do not diminish our demand for a thorough investigation into Toby’s murder or negate the necessity for justice.”

“The bottom line is inextricably clear: Courtney is being treated differently because of her privelege as a wealthy white woman,” the statement continues, noting that Courtney has “not provided evidence of imminent danger.”

Courtney reportedly told police she stabbed Toby because he physically assaulted her.

Meanwhile, Black Twitter has much to say about this case, and it appears many don’t have a symphony for a Black foreigner who trashed Black women to uplift white women. One Twitter user wrote, “What happened to Christian Toby Obumseli is a story of white supremacy. A Black man who spent his time dehumanizing Black women, fetishizing white women, centering himself around yt centered circles, ends up getting murdered by his white girlfriend, and police dont charge her.”

Another commented, “Those who disrespect their own people get what they deserved.”

A third added, “I just got 1 thing to say about this Christian “Toby” Obumseli sichiation. DO NOT CALL US! Everybody wants to black women to rally behind this black man that was killed by the very woman he craved. Call HIS community. Not us!! He don’t want nothing from us. Respect his wishes.

Filmmaker Tariq Nasheed wrote, “A Nigerian man named Christian Obumseli spent years dissing Foundational Black Americans on social media (he really showed disdain for Black women) and expressing his love & desire for white women. Well, you know the old saying, be careful what you wish for…”