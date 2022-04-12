Tuesday, April 12, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Chance the Rapper Exemplifies Black Art and History on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

By Fisher Jack
0

*Chance the Rapper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to perform his new song “Child of God.” Chance showcased the evocative track seated in front of the companion painting by global artist and collaborator Naila Opiangah. The new project explores the relationship between music, cinema, and contemporary art redefining the concept of ‘album art.’ Prior to the performance, Chance sat down with host Stephen Colbert to discuss his collaboration with Opiangah, who he met while visiting Ghana. Click HERE for the interview and HERE to watch the performance.

At the top of the year, Chance took a transformative trip to Accra, Ghana. By fate, Chance was introduced to Naïla Opiangah, a Gabonese painter whose work explores concepts of identity, self-reflection and interpersonal relationships, through an abstract depiction of nude Black women. The two connected on a higher level and began to collaborate on “Child of God.” The multifaceted art experience, which also features Ghanaian-American musician Moses Sumney, originally debuted at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art on March 25th and was most recently on display this past weekend with EXPO CHICAGO.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Benzino Arrested After Punching Truck of Man Who Went On Date With His Ex [VIDEO]

“Child of God” is a candid representation of the exchanges between two creatives of different artistic backgrounds, mediums and platforms. The piece values its process as much as its finished product. It’s a visualization of their mirrored experience as well as a thesis on what the liberation of artists could look like.

“Child of God” is also an illustration of the growing discourse on freedom and agency of artists in a very limiting arts and music industry. It’s the beautiful product of a genuine collaboration between artists responding to and building off of each other, without being circumscribed to predetermined rules and structures.
source: shorefire.com

Previous articleCam Newton’s Running His Mouth Again – We Suspect Women Won’t be Pleased
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO