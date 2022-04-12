Cam Newton’s Running His Mouth Again – We Suspect Women Won’t be Pleased

*Former NFL MVP #CamNewton recently appeared on a podcast where he opened up about his views on women.

On Sunday’s episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Newton rambled on about women who can’t cook, don’t know when to stop talking, and can’t cater to a man’s needs.

At first, he praised his parents’ example and then shared questionable and what critics called misogynistic stances.

Further into the interview, the free agent elaborated on his description of a “bad bitch.” He clarified that he uses the term “bitches in a way not to degrade a woman” but to play off “what they deem is a boss chick.”

“A woman for me is handling your own, but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs.”

