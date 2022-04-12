Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Blind Item: Secrets and Wives

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Crazy Days and Nights. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This A+/A list mostly movie actor is in the same position as another actor who belonged to the same organization. They have their secrets, but can’t get out because their wives know the secrets and are devoted to the organization. The latter actor had his wife die and was able to break free. Our other actor will be in the same miserable situation for decades.

Can you guess who the actors and the spouses are, as well as the “organization”? Sound off in the comments.

