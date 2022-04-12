Benzino Arrested After Punching Truck of Man Who Went On Date With His Ex [VIDEO]

*Former Source owner Benzino was arrested for punching the truck of the man who went on a date with his ex/baby mama.

Bodycam footage has surfaced showing the “Love And Hip Hop” star being arrested this weekend in Georgis for taking his frustration out on the truck of Althea Hart’s new boo-thang.

Check out the footage via the YouTube clip below.

Here’s more from Hip Hip Lately:

According to the man, he had no idea Althea had any involvement with Zino but returned home with her from a walk to see the 56-year old shirtless and raging in his driveway. Zino attacked the man’s truck, kicking a big dent in it. The man had a license to carry. But instead of blasting Zino, he called the police and they arrested Zino for criminal damage. Zino was furious that Althea would be involved in criminal charges against him and became emotional.

