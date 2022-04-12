Tuesday, April 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Benzino Arrested After Punching Truck of Man Who Went On Date With His Ex [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Benzino
Benzino attends “The Next 15” Atlanta screening at Suite Lounge on February 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

*Former Source owner Benzino was arrested for punching the truck of the man who went on a date with his ex/baby mama. 

Bodycam footage has surfaced showing the “Love And Hip Hop” star being arrested this weekend in Georgis for taking his frustration out on the truck of Althea Hart’s new boo-thang. 

Check out the footage via the YouTube clip below.

READ MORE: Benzino and His Daughter Coi Leray Spar On Social Media Over Strained Relationship [VIDEO]

Althea Hart
Althea Hart attends From The Bottom Up Reception at Ventanas on January 14, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Here’s more from Hip Hip Lately:

According to the man, he had no idea Althea had any involvement with Zino but returned home with her from a walk to see the 56-year old shirtless and raging in his driveway.  Zino attacked the man’s truck, kicking a big dent in it. The man had a license to carry. But instead of blasting Zino, he called the police and they arrested Zino for criminal damage.  Zino was furious that Althea would be involved in criminal charges against him and became emotional.

A Braselton, Georgia Police officer’s bodycam captured the entire pathetic ordeal — see below:

Previous articleAmara La Negra Gives Birth to Premature Twin Girls – Leaves Hospital Without Them 🙁
Next articleBlind Item: Secrets and Wives
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO