Our Tribe: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers

Monday, April 11, 2022
By riversteff
*If you’re at least 45-years-old you probably remember having to walk to the television to change the channel. Then somebody invented the remote control. If you’re at least 35 you probably remember when there were no cell phones. You had to make a call from the house phone (or a phone booth/payphone). Now less than five percent of the world population lives without a smartphone.

Most people consider the advancement of technology to be a good thing – if you have access to it. In the Black community, the lack of access is a problem. How do we bridge the gap to ensure future generations don’t get left behind? Click the video above to find out what one man is doing to save his Black community.

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Twitter and Instagram.

riversteff

