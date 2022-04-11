Motown’s Cornelius Grant Recalls Origin of The Temptations’ Hit ‘I’m Losing You’ | VIDEO

*Motown legend, musician/songwriter Cornelius Grant who was the bandleader for Motown artists Mary Wells, Marvin Gaye and The Temptations recalls the origin of a song made popular by The Tempts.

“I often reminisce about how that famous opening lick on ‘Losing You’ was created,” said Grant. “Our bass player at that time (Bill Upchurch) and I were practicing runs and phrases on our instruments when I started playing fifths. At that moment Norman Whitfield was passing by. He stopped and asked me to repeat what I was playing. He then asked me to play some chords around those licks. He was impressed and said ‘we’re gonna cut that on the next session’. And so, we did!”

Grant shares credit on the song with songwriters/producers Whitfield, and Eddie Holland of Holland/Dozier/Holland fame.

Originally released in November 1966 on the Gordy label by The Temptations, the song “(I Know) I’m Losing You” has been covered by many including The Jackson 5, Rod Stewart, Rare Earth and Gladys Knight & The Pips.

Thanks to the popularity of the musical Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, the discography of The Tempts has taken on a whole new life and for his body of work, Grant says, “I’m receiving more in royalties than ever before!”

Here’s a list of the artists who have covered “I’m Losing You”: https://secondhandsongs.com/performance/7323

Above is the “Street Gold” video where lead singer David Ruffin acknowledges Cornelius Grant as a sixth member of The Temptations.

