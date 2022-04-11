Master P Slams ‘Fake Love’ for Nipsey Hussle, Says Rapper Was Under-Appreciated

*Hip-hop veteran Master P has called out the fake love showered on the late Nipsey Hussle, as the rapper was under-appreciated while alive.

Speaking to HipHopDX, Master P said many rap fans don’t appreciate an artist until it’s too late.

“I just think in our culture, it just natural that people just self-hate,” he told the outlet via Zoom. “They don’t want to see somebody else make it until they gone. You don’t want to tell somebody they great while they alive. That’s the thing that I just couldn’t understand about Nipsey is that he was talented.”

Nipsey was murdered by a known gang member in Los Angeles in 2019 outside his Marathon Clothing store in South LA.

Master P had a close friendship with the LA artist. He recalled how Nipsey worked hard on his 2018 debut album, Victory Lap, only to have it seemingly ignored by the rap community.

“He put the same record that sold millions of copies only sold 50,000 when he was alive and he couldn’t get it,” Master P said. “He was like, ‘Man, I put my all into this project.’ He was like, ‘Boss, I did it. This is it.’ And then when it didn’t happen, and just watching the people, this guy don’t know that his funeral was at the Staples Center. He didn’t know that he had that type of love. Let’s be honest, he was still in Inglewood and Crenshaw trying to figure it out […] People would tell him, ‘Well, I don’t think that you got it.’ What happened? I mean, it’s the same album. The same album that people love now. That’s the part that I don’t understand. That’s why we got to celebrate us while we here. Stop it with the fake love.”

Eric Holder, the man accused of killing rapper Nipsey, has been charged with with 4 crimes, including premeditated murder. A Grand Jury indicted him on murder, 2 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Additionally, the Grand Jury added 2 counts of assault with a firearm for the victims who were shot but survived.

The high-profile case has repeatedly been delayed by the COVID pandemic.