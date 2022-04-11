Jesse Williams Has Monthly Child Support Payments Drastically Reduced

*Jesse Williams has had his monthly child support payments drastically reduced.

A court ruled that the former “Grey’s Anatomy” star would no longer have to pay his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, $6,413 a month instead of the $40,000 he was paying monthly in child support payments, Entertainment Tonight reports. The new payment arrangement is due to changes in his finances. Williams can pay half on the first of the month, and the other half on the 15th, and will continue until further court order.

Last month, Williams explained in court documents obtained by Radar Online that his income from January 2021 to November 2021 was reduced to $660k. He is currently starring in a Broadway play Take Me Out and claims he makes only $1,668 from the show. He asked the courts in Los Angeles to reduce his child support payments, which his ex is fighting against. The actor is no longer pulling in a six-to-seven figure income following his exit from “Greys Anatomy,” and Aryan allegedly has no interest in getting a job.

READ MORE: Jesse Williams Ex-Wife Opposes His Request for Lower Child Support

“My current income is far from sufficient to maintain a $40,000 per month child support number, especially since I still pay one-half of the children’s private school tuition, the children’s extracurricular activities, medical care, and all of their expenses when they are with me including child-care and my own expenses,” the actor said in the legal docs, per the report.

“I am requesting the Court reduce the child support to a reasonable amount I can afford given the significant reduction in my income and the now fluctuating nature of my income,” Williams said in his declaration to the court at the time.

“I appeared on the television show Grey’s Anatomy, which was the primary source of income for our family throughout the marriage and for me, post-separation. I am no longer on Grey’s. My last appearance was in May 2021,” he stated. “The child support of $40,000 per month ($480,000 per year) which commenced Oct. 1, 2019, was based almost entirely on my Grey’s episodic fees which was my then primary source of income. I had previously been paying child support to Aryn in the combined sum of $50,629 per month pursuant to the Court’s order for temporary child support on June 19, 2018 (and $50,695 per month in tax deductible spousal support).”

Williams and Drake-Lee finalized their divorce in October 2020 and recently settled their child custody dispute.