Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Bling Ring After Ben Affleck Engagement [VIDEO]

*Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged — again, and the singer/actress shared a video on social media of her engagement ring.

Lopez shared a video of her green engagement ring in her newsletter “On the JLo.”

“So this happened. Love you @jlo @ben affleck,” her sister Lynda Lopez captioned photos from the video on her Instagram Stories.

Ben and Jen met in 2001 on the set of the romantic comedy “Gigli”. The film flopped, and Affleck told Entertainment Weekly in January that he didn’t regret working on the project because he “did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life.”

Jen’s engagement ring, a green stone set on a silver band, has a special meaning to her.

“I always say the color green is my lucky color,” Lopez, 52, previously wrote about the iconic Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammys. “Maybe you can remember a certain green dress.”

“I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green,” she continued.

Check out JLo’s latest bling ring in the clip below.

Jennifer Lopez shares video of her engagement ring from Ben Affleck https://t.co/jiMrifeJUe pic.twitter.com/VW5KiAk1GV — CNN (@CNN) April 11, 2022

Affleck proposed to Lopez for the first time in 2002 with a pink diamond engagement ring. The pair postponed their nuptials days before the wedding in 2003 amid the media frenzy.

They said in a joint statement: “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry,” the statement went on to say. “We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”

They officially called it quits in January 2004 and rekindled their romance in April 2021, after Lopez called it quits with Alex Rodriguez.

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” Lopez told People magazine about Affleck. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

Lopez, 52, was previously married to actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme. She also famously dated P. Diddy.

Affleck, 49, was married to actress Jennifer Garner and they share Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.