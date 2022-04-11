Monday, April 11, 2022
Gil Brandt Has Apologized for Crazy Comments About Dwayne Haskins’ Death

By Fisher Jack
Gil Brandt - Dwayne Haskins (Getty)
*Former Dallas Cowboys executive and SiriusXM NFL Radio analyst Gil Brandt apologizes after he made some insensitive comments, following the tragic death of 24-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins — who was struck by a dump truck early Saturday morning in South Florida.

While speaking on NFL radio, Brandt is asked about Haskins and his death. Brandt said, “I hate any time anybody is killed or anybody dies. But he was a guy that was living to be dead, so to speak. They told him don’t under any circumstances leave school early. You just don’t have the work habits, you don’t have this, you don’t have that. What did he do? Left school early …” He went on to say, “It was always something (with Haskins). Maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway.”

Gil Brandt - Dwayne Haskins (Getty)
After much-warranted backlash, Brandt took to Twitter and apologized. He said, “This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time.”

Fisher Jack

