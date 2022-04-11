‘Fantastic Beasts’ Star: I’m Excited To Give Black People More To Cosplay With’ | Watch

The “Fantastic Beasts” franchise is back, with its latest addition, “The Secrets of Dumbledore,” and fans can expect a lot more adventure, fun, and magic!

In the new film, Jessica Williams reprises her role as Eulalie Hicks/Professor Lally Hicks who she said has an even bigger role this time around.

“In “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” the second film, Lally is in it for one second,” said Williams. “That took me like an hour to film. That was a few years ago and in this movie, I’m in it for the entirety of the film, so that took like seven months. You really learn a lot about Professor Hicks. She’s really brilliant, she’s really formidable, she’s really confident and you get to see that in this film.

When describing the magic that Professor Hicks does in the film, Williams said she modeled her skills after tennis legends.

“She does a lot of really cool magic,” said Williams. “A lot of really good, defensive spells and offensive magic spells – I modeled her movements after Serena and Venus Williams. Like you know just the greatest athletes ever.”

Williams also shared what she loved most about her character and why she’s excited for people to get to know Professor Hicks.

“She’s a total badass,” said Williams. “I think you’ll see that in this movie. I’m really proud of how she opens up this universe for people of color and women. I’m really excited to give Black people more stuff to Cosplay with, in one small way.”

Playing Professor Hicks is also a dream come true for Williams as she says she’s been reading the “Harry Potter” book series since she was in third grade.

“It’s a dream,” Williams said. “I already had a ton of wands from the noble collection at my apartment. I learned a lot of lessons from those books. I had always fantasized about being a witch so when I got the call I was going to be able to do that a lot in the next few films…I cried. Then I got chills. Then I rolled up my sleeves because I had some work to do.”

Fans of the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise can expect to fall in love with Professor Hicks’ character, who Williams said she got to improvise with and show her comedic personality.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” hits theaters April 15th.