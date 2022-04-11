Cynthia Ervio’s New Series ‘Roar’ Will Shock You! | Watch

It’s not easy being a woman! But it is a beautiful thing to be a woman. As women, we may have a lot in common but we experience many differences as well. Apple TV’s new series “Roar” puts a spotlight on those different experiences.

We all know different types of women. There’s the independent woman who has to do it all on her own. The woman just starting to find her place in life, the woman who knows her place but comes off too arrogant. The working woman balancing life as a mother and wife. There isn’t just one story to be told when it comes to women. “Roar” is a nine-episode series with nine unique stories.

Cynthia Erivo stars in episode four of “Roar.” She portrays a wife, mother, and career woman. Her episode tells the story of a woman who has it all and does it all with a suspenseful twist. I spoke with Erivo about her reaction to her character and the way this story was told.

“What drew me to the series is it allows people to see the differences and complexities of the lives different women live,” said Erivo. “In this particular episode, I thought it was really well done. And that it physicalized something many women feel and experience.”

Erivo’s character begins to feel the pressure of trying to be a successful career woman and a good mom to her daughter. Trying to be everything to everyone. That pressure can make anyone feel as if they’re being swallowed whole. Her character randomly begins to experience mysterious bites on her body. As if she doesn’t have enough to worry about now she has to focus on what’s going on with her body and why. Many times women often neglect themselves in the process of taking care of their loved ones.

The cause of the bites will shock you! Tune into “Roar” on April 15th on Apple TV.