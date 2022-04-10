Sunday, April 10, 2022
HomeNews
News

YK Osiris Called Out for Clout Chasing for Empty Pledge to Pay for Tyre Sampson Funeral

By Fisher Jack
0

YK Osiris - Getty
YK Osiris – Getty

*Looks like the woman who pretended to be Tyre Sampson‘s cousin isn’t the only one clout chasing over the 14-year-old’s death. According to Tyre’s mother and brother, YK Osiris “didn’t pay a dime” for his funeral after telling the world he would, and allegedly blocked them!

Nearly two weeks ago, the Jacksonville, Florida rapper/singer took to his Instagram and said, “If anybody knows his family, tell them to dm me because I want to pay for his funeral cost.” While it appeared that Osiris got in touch with the family, apparently that wasn’t the case as Tyre’s brother, known on social media as JRocc Jr., claimed they’ve yet to hear from him.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘I’m Too Old to Play James Bond’, Says Idris Elba

A few hours after sharing photos from his brother’s burial, JRocc shared, “YkOsiri or whatever dude name is canceled. Used lil bro for pure clout. Didn’t pay a dime but told the world otherwise. Even posted a fake screenshot of a GoFundMe donation. Stop pretending you about giving back to the community just to get your sales up. Lame as hell.” Reposting his message, Tyre’s mother, Nekia Dodd, added, “And he blocked me on IG too‼️”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: T.I. Calls Female Comedian ‘B*tch,’ but Wife Tiny Says it’s No Insult | VIDEO

Wait! There’s more …

As Complex reports: Osiris isn’t the only person who has been accused of using Tyre’s death for clout. A woman who identified herself as “Shay Johnson” gave multiple press interviews demanding justice for Tyre, whom she claimed was her cousin; however, the Sampson family later confirmed they never met the woman. Florida authorities later identified the woman as Lewishena Browning—an Orlando resident with no apparent ties to Tyre.

Tyre died on March 24 after falling from the Free Fall ride at the ICON amusement park. The teen was reportedly 6 feet, 5 inches tall and over 300 pounds, putting him over the maximum weight requirement for the ride. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Previous articleSurprise! Woman Goes to Do #2 and Out Comes Baby Boy | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO