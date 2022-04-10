YK Osiris Called Out for Clout Chasing for Empty Pledge to Pay for Tyre Sampson Funeral

*Looks like the woman who pretended to be Tyre Sampson‘s cousin isn’t the only one clout chasing over the 14-year-old’s death. According to Tyre’s mother and brother, YK Osiris “didn’t pay a dime” for his funeral after telling the world he would, and allegedly blocked them!

Nearly two weeks ago, the Jacksonville, Florida rapper/singer took to his Instagram and said, “If anybody knows his family, tell them to dm me because I want to pay for his funeral cost.” While it appeared that Osiris got in touch with the family, apparently that wasn’t the case as Tyre’s brother, known on social media as JRocc Jr., claimed they’ve yet to hear from him.

A few hours after sharing photos from his brother’s burial, JRocc shared, “YkOsiri or whatever dude name is canceled. Used lil bro for pure clout. Didn’t pay a dime but told the world otherwise. Even posted a fake screenshot of a GoFundMe donation. Stop pretending you about giving back to the community just to get your sales up. Lame as hell.” Reposting his message, Tyre’s mother, Nekia Dodd, added, “And he blocked me on IG too‼️”

As Complex reports: Osiris isn’t the only person who has been accused of using Tyre’s death for clout. A woman who identified herself as “Shay Johnson” gave multiple press interviews demanding justice for Tyre, whom she claimed was her cousin; however, the Sampson family later confirmed they never met the woman. Florida authorities later identified the woman as Lewishena Browning—an Orlando resident with no apparent ties to Tyre.

Tyre died on March 24 after falling from the Free Fall ride at the ICON amusement park. The teen was reportedly 6 feet, 5 inches tall and over 300 pounds, putting him over the maximum weight requirement for the ride. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.