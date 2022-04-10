Sunday, April 10, 2022
After Brooklyn Booing T.I. Puts Lipstick on Pig with Michael Blackson | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

TI in Brooklyn (Twitter)
*Not only did it not go well when he recently went at female comic Lauren Knight, but rapper and fledgling comedian T.I. ran into his first tough crowd during a performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn over the weekend at a comedy show featuring actual comedians who are really funny such as Eddie Griffin, Tony Roberts, Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson, and Joe Torry.

As you can see from the tweet below, T.I. was booed at the April Fools comedy show: “Tough crowd no matter who you are.🎥🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️😩”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Surprise! Woman Goes to Do #2 and Out Comes Baby Boy | VIDEO

Well, we’ll give Tip credit for dealing with the situation. At least he’s trying to put a pretty face on it. After the negative reception to his less-than-satisfying stand-up, T.I. addressed the issue while talking to Michael comedian Blackson on IG Live.

According to Tip, he didn’t think the boos were coming from a negative place. He said he interpreted the boos as the audience daring him to push beyond his limits.

“I dare you to be more funny, I dare you to be better,” he said.

Apparently, for the rapper turnt comedian the boos were more about constructive criticism than ridicule. On the other hand, as the old saying goes, you can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig.

 

Below are some reactions to T.I.’s fail.

tamiroman
Comedy is a hard job! I used to get the bubble guts before every show when I did it 😂😂😂 so much respect for their craft cuz it ain’t easy
iamspectacular
The glass is always half full. It’s a lesson in every failure. Now he can use the first time he got booed as a joke. That’s was a funny story he told lol
itx.mercedes
Every guy says “idgaf” when their feelings hurt 😂
bodiedbyvictoria
Michael Blackson face when he’s explaining is sending me. 😭😂
respectfullyaj
😂😂😂😂 you know it’s bad when Mike’s serious
buttascotch_
Can’t believe this the same TI 😂
Fisher Jack

