Surprise! Woman Goes to Do #2 and Out Comes Baby Boy | VIDEO

*A Louisiana woman who thought she was experiencing stomach pains actually gave birth in her hotel room during a business trip.

Victoya Venise started experiencing stomach pains during a business trip in Atlanta, Georgia. Initially, she assumed she caught a stomach bug from her four-year-old daughter and went to use the bathroom. Moments later, Venise realized she was in labor after seeing her son, Rocky, on the toilet and quickly called 911: ‘I found a towel and I wrapped him up. I was sitting on the toilet and I called my mom. I was like, “Mom, I just had the baby.” I was like “he fell in the toilet,”’ ‘She was like, “Call 911, call 911.”’

According to the news outlet, Venise gave birth on April Fool’s Day and considered putting him up for adoption but changed her mind. ‘I feel like the experience made me connected to him and made me want to keep him. So I’m going to keep him,’ she added.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ATL Man Arrested for Stealing Car with Boy Inside – WATCH Police Apprehend Him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait! There’s more …

Venise said doctors were just as surprised as she was when they were notified of her delivery.

“They actually thought my due date was May 15 because I was so small. So that was kind of the conflict with them. They thought I was not as far as long,” she told 11 Alive.

The mother said to mark the occasion, her special delivery has an equally special name.

“Rocky is a nickname that was given to my grandfather,” she said. “And I just thought that it was kind of so befitting because it was like you had a rocky start, but you’re going to be strong and you’re a fighter.”

Get More via the video report below.