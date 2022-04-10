Sunday, April 10, 2022
HomeFamilyPregnant-Pregnancies
News

Surprise! Woman Goes to Do #2 and Out Comes Baby Boy | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Victoya Venise
Victoya Venise / screenshot

*A Louisiana woman who thought she was experiencing stomach pains actually gave birth in her hotel room during a business trip.

Victoya Venise started experiencing stomach pains during a business trip in Atlanta, Georgia. Initially, she assumed she caught a stomach bug from her four-year-old daughter and went to use the bathroom. Moments later, Venise realized she was in labor after seeing her son, Rocky, on the toilet and quickly called 911: ‘I found a towel and I wrapped him up. I was sitting on the toilet and I called my mom. I was like, “Mom, I just had the baby.” I was like “he fell in the toilet,”’ ‘She was like, “Call 911, call 911.”’

According to the news outlet, Venise gave birth on April Fool’s Day and considered putting him up for adoption but changed her mind. ‘I feel like the experience made me connected to him and made me want to keep him. So I’m going to keep him,’ she added.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ATL Man Arrested for Stealing Car with Boy Inside – WATCH Police Apprehend Him

Wait! There’s more …

Venise said doctors were just as surprised as she was when they were notified of her delivery.

“They actually thought my due date was May 15 because I was so small. So that was kind of the conflict with them. They thought I was not as far as long,” she told 11 Alive.

The mother said to mark the occasion, her special delivery has an equally special name.

“Rocky is a nickname that was given to my grandfather,” she said. “And I just thought that it was kind of so befitting because it was like you had a rocky start, but you’re going to be strong and you’re a fighter.”

Get More via the video report below.

Previous articleATL Man Arrested for Stealing Car with Boy Inside – WATCH Police Apprehend Him
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO