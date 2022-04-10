EURVideoNews: Services Held for Tyre Samson Who Fell from Park Ride | WATCH

*On Saturday in St. Louis Family, friends and former teammates said goodbye to the teenager who was killed in March after falling to his death from a tower ride in Orlando, Florida.

The homegoing service for 14-year-old Tyre Sampson was attended by hundreds and was held at Saint Louis University.

“There’s a lot of love here,” Kelly Southhall, a family friend said. “There’s a lot of support. No mother should have to go through this.”

Sampson stood 6’4, 325 pounds. He was on the path to greatness on the gridiron before this tragic accident cut his life short. His older cousin, Reggie Rice, said he will always carry Tyre in his heart.

“He was always asking me: What I wanted to do when I got older; who did I want to be like,” Rice said. “I said, ‘I don’t know. Who do you want to be like? He said nobody. I just want to be myself.’”

The only thing bigger than his stature was his larger-than-life personality.

“I would always tease him about the size of his shoe,” Vida Weekly, a former teacher said. “He would joke and laugh it off. He would say, ’17! Say it real proud.’”

