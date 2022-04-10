Sunday, April 10, 2022
92-Yr-Old Cowboys Exec. Slammed for God-awful Dwayne Haskins Death Comments

By Fisher Jack
Gil Brandt - Dwayne Haskins (Getty)
Gil Brandt – Dwayne Haskins (Getty)

*Neighbors, former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt is in hot water for his ‘disgraceful’ comments about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins.

Dwayne, 24, was killed Saturday after he was by a dump truck on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale.

The news of his death quickly spread and on NFL Radio, Gil was asked about Dwayne’s death. The 90-year-old made several ‘disgraceful’ and ‘completely inappropriate’ comments.

‘I hate anytime anybody is killed or anybody dies. But he was a guy that was living to be dead,’ Brandt told Vic Carucci and Dan Leberfeld of Sirius XM NFL Radio.

‘They told him don’t, under any circumstances, leave school early. You just don’t have the work habits. You don’t have this, you don’t have that. What did he do? Left school early,’ he said.

“Maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things … [like] jogging on a highway,’ Brandt added.

Fisher Jack

