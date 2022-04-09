T.I. Calls Female Comedian ‘B*tch,’ but Wife Tiny Says it’s No Insult | VIDEO

*After T.I. insulted a comedian who made jokes about the sexual allegations against him and his wife during a comedy show on Monday (4th April), his wife Tiny Harris came out to defend him and set the record straight. The hip-hop star reacted when an Instagram user suggested her husband had been “speaking figuratively.”

“He really was,” the 41-year-old Xscape singer replied to the post by The Neighbourhood Talk. She clarified that T.I. didn’t actually refer to the comedian as a b**h because he didn’t directly call her a b**h, reports AceShowbiz.

“If u notice when he was speaking directly to her he was calling her ‘n***a.’ Consciously restraining himself from calling her a b***h. Not worth a million,” Tiny further explained.

However, that didn’t mark the end of her reactions because one Sabrina Peterson chimed in, accusing the couple of sexual assault and saying she was “triggered” by T.I.’s video with the comedian.

“Lmao she should be a comedian too!” Tiny shot back on reading that.

In the video where T.I. is said to have insulted the comedian, he is seen saying, “There was no f**king crime. There is nothing to charge me for, or my wife.”

The Atlanta star was visibly angry.

Shut the f**k up for a second! Hey, listen. No, no, no. As many times as you joke on that s**t, n***a, I’m gonna check yo mother f**kin’ a** as long as it takes. N***a, when you stop talking about it, when you stop playing with me and mine, I’m a stop saying something,” he added.

He paused to breathe, then “Ain’t no mother f**king case, ain’t never been no mother f**king case. ‘Cause I ain’t did nothing wrong and my wife ain’t did nothing wrong. And if you keep on playing with me, n***a, I’m gon’ mother f**kin’ continue to confront you publicly, verbally.”

Once the storm had quite calmed and it was safe to come out, Lauren, the victim on the receiving end of this tirade, stepped out on Instagram to explain herself. She regretted that T.I. had called her “all kinds of b***hes.”

However, T.I. insisted he did nothing wrong, saying he would pay her $1 million if she only proved her allegations were true. To his disappointment, she proved they were true.

And then it was the time to apologize. On Wednesday, he penned a lengthy apology.

“She’s a young black woman fighting to use her voice for laughter & I understand that may take us down dark roads at times but there’s always an opportunity to find a beacon of light & produce a positive outcome. As i say all the time… all ships rise with the high tide. May she use whatever fame & notoriety she receives for good. I wish you the best & hope you bring the world more joy & laughter with the light you receive. I’ve done my part here… moving on. Love & Respect.”