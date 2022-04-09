Jada ‘Never’ Wanted to Marry Will – Was Pressured by Her Mother | WATCH

*Amid the Oscars slap drama involving Will Smith, 53, Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and Chris Rock, 57, a 2018 clip of Jada on her ‘Red Table Talk’ show has resurfaced and includes her admitting she “never” wanted to marry the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star.

In the exhumed snippet from her Facebook series show, Jada said, “I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just, like, pregnant and I just didn’t know what to do.” Jada says her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68 and also known as “Gammy,” forced her and Will to tie the knot after becoming pregnant with their first son together, Jaden Smith, 23. With her husband, mom and daughter Willow Smith, 21, at her side, Jada added, “I really didn’t wanna get married. We only got married because Gammy was crying. It was almost as if Gammy was like, ‘You have to get married, so let’s talk about the wedding.”

Jada’s mom confessed, “I remember feeling very strongly and wanting you guys to be married. I do remember [wanting you and Will to get married] but I don’t remember your rejection of the idea of marriage. I remember the rejection of the idea of a wedding but not of a marriage.” Recalling the day, Jada said, “And now Gammy done gone to Will, crying about ‘I don’t want a wedding,’ and now I’m being forced to have a wedding. just wanted it to be the two of us on a mountain because I was like: ‘This is serious business.’” #Socialites, thoughts?

