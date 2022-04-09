‘I’m Too Old to Play James Bond’, Says Idris Elba

*For over a decade, there has been a debate that Idris Elba should become the next lead actor in the James Bond movie series. The discussion heated up after Daniel Craig left the franchise. Craig played James Bond in the last movie. The search for his replacement is ongoing, and that’s where Elba comes in. Many say he could easily step into the role, thus becoming the first Black man to play the legendary special agent.

However, Elba now says he is too old to play James Bond. He has not entirely given up hope on securing the role, but he thinks playing Bond for an extended period of time may not favor his old age.

“I am 50 this year. Let’s say you sign up for three films – nobody wants to see Bond giving chase or beating up guys when he is 60,” Elba explained. “I am probably too old to take on the role now.”

But the actor also feels that he can still play other roles in a James Bond movie. He says he may have aged out of the opportunity to play Bond, but not too old to play an opposite: the antagonist.

“If there was a chance to be involved and the role was right for me, why not? It would be incredible to be a Bond villain,” he reportedly told The Sun, the British tabloid.

Some months ago, Barbara Broccoli, Bond producer, hinted that Elba is one of the possible actors who could possibly play James Bond in the next release.

“We know Idris … he’s a magnificent actor,” he said. But she was measured in her words, for Craig was still actively in the role at the time. She said, “It’s always difficult to have a conversation when you have somebody else in the seat.”