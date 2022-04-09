Dwayne Haskins: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dies At 24 – He was Struck by Vehicle

*Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has sadly died at the age of 24 after being hit by a car in south Florida, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

At this time, details are scarce but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement saying, “I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.”

He added, Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

