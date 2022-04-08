VIdeo Shows Tension Between Will Smith and Wife Jada [WATCH]

*An odd clip of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith surfaced and shows the actor pleading for his wife to stop filming him for her social media followers.

The old footage was shared on Reddit on Thursday and in it, Pinkett Smith discusses having therapist and author Esther Perel as a guest on her show, Red Table Talk. Pinkett Smith, 50, asks Smith, 53: “Would you say she has been instrumental in you and I redefining our relationship?”

Smith appears less than enthused about his wife’s antics and responds: “I would say, don’t just start filming me without asking me if you can film me.”

Watch the cringy moment via the clip below.

“Esther, come help us again, please,” said Pinkett Smith, before briefly turning the camera on herself. “I’m still dealing with foolishness.”

“Don’t… Nah, nah,” Smith replies.

“Would you say that she helped us heal the hurts that we caused between one another?” Pinkett Smith asks, to which her hubby responds: “My social media presence is my bread and butter, okay? So you can’t just use me for social media and not… I’m standing in my house. Don’t just start rolling.”

As the clip ends, Pinkett Smith says, “Please watch Esther at the Red Table, because she’s helped us a lot. Can’t you tell?”

Perel appeared on Red Table Talk in 2019 to discuss “alternatives of divorce.”

TMZ shared the clip of Will and Jada on Facebook and the post is flooded with comments of folks slamming Smith’s wife. One user wrote: “Wow! Jada just kept on filming and pushing her agenda despite his objections. And then she turned the tables as if she was being mistreated by him. He had every right to say “not right now”. Can’t think of any other Hollywood wife who films her husband in the privacy of his home and then posts it online over his wishes.”

Another said, “I personally believe Jada is emotionally abusive towards Will. She has always made it very clear Tupac was her one and only love that nobody else will compare to.”

A third commented, “I’ll bet in 6 months we will be reading she filed for a divorce. Even that’s too long. Will is really showing his true colors as an angry disturbed person.”

And another added, “I know a lot of good men that’s suffering from toxic women but refuse to admit it. They seem to love them with a passion. They are controlling, municipality and mean. But it’s how they started out with their relationship. I feel sorry for them They act as if they are afraid to leave or stand up to them. It’s a form of abuse period.”

“I am thinking she has the upper hand in this relationship and the only reason Will did what he did is because he would hear her mouth if he didn’t do something about it . I truly believe she’s one controlling woman,” wrote one Facebook user.

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.