Friday, April 8, 2022
HomeRace/GenderRacism
Black History

Nikole Hanna-Jones (‘1619 Project’) and Chris Wallace in ‘Heated’ But Informative Debate | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Chris Wallace - Nikole Hannah Jones (screenshot)
Chris Wallace – Nikole Hannah Jones (screenshot)

*CNN+ host Chris Wallace has interviewed/debated “1619 Project” author Nikole Hannah-Jones, challenging her claim that the generation of Americans that fought in World War II were guilty of ‘brutally suppressing democracy’ for black Americans.

Wallace interviewed Hannah-Jones for his new series on CNN’s new streaming service and while the discussion was civil he admitted that it got a ‘little heated’ at times.  During the interview, Wallace read Hannah-Jones a passage from her Pulitzer-winning New York Times series, which aimed to ‘reframe the country’s history to focus on the consequences of slavery, the DailyMail reports.

Get MORE on their mini-debate about CRT via the video clip below

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Texas Lt. Gov’s Diabolical Plan for Univ. Instructors Who Teach Critical Race Theory

Wait! There’s more …

Wallace also read Hannah-Jones a passage from “1619” which he interpreted as aiming to “reframe the country’s history” to focus on the consequences of slavery.

“Without the idealistic strenuous and patriotic efforts of black Americans, our democracy today would most likely look very different. It might not be a democracy at all. We like to call those who lived during World War Two, the Greatest Generation, but that allows us to ignore the fact that many of this generation fought for democracy abroad, while brutally suppressing democracy for millions of American citizens,” is what the passage said as read by Wallace.

Hannah-Jones’ response was: ‘If you have half of the country, where it’s in some states majorities, in many other states pluralities, 25 percent of the population, 40 percent of the population cannot vote, have their vote violently suppressed, where they’re a single one-party, one-race rule in a region where about 30 percent of the population is black. Would you consider that democracy?’

Check out more of the lively discussion/debate via the clip below.

Previous articleMichael Ealy on Playing a Jaded Detective in ‘The Devil You Know’ [EUR Exclusive]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO