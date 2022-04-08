Nikole Hanna-Jones (‘1619 Project’) and Chris Wallace in ‘Heated’ But Informative Debate | WATCH

*CNN+ host Chris Wallace has interviewed/debated “1619 Project” author Nikole Hannah-Jones, challenging her claim that the generation of Americans that fought in World War II were guilty of ‘brutally suppressing democracy’ for black Americans.

Wallace interviewed Hannah-Jones for his new series on CNN’s new streaming service and while the discussion was civil he admitted that it got a ‘little heated’ at times. During the interview, Wallace read Hannah-Jones a passage from her Pulitzer-winning New York Times series, which aimed to ‘reframe the country’s history to focus on the consequences of slavery, the DailyMail reports.

Wallace also read Hannah-Jones a passage from “1619” which he interpreted as aiming to “reframe the country’s history” to focus on the consequences of slavery.

“Without the idealistic strenuous and patriotic efforts of black Americans, our democracy today would most likely look very different. It might not be a democracy at all. We like to call those who lived during World War Two, the Greatest Generation, but that allows us to ignore the fact that many of this generation fought for democracy abroad, while brutally suppressing democracy for millions of American citizens,” is what the passage said as read by Wallace.

Hannah-Jones’ response was: ‘If you have half of the country, where it’s in some states majorities, in many other states pluralities, 25 percent of the population, 40 percent of the population cannot vote, have their vote violently suppressed, where they’re a single one-party, one-race rule in a region where about 30 percent of the population is black. Would you consider that democracy?’

