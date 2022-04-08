Miami Man Fatally Stabbed in Domestic Dispute – Girlfriend Currently Not Facing Charges⁠ | VIDEO

*Police in #Miami are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a luxury high-rise apartment over the weekend in what authorities described as a domestic dispute.
Police officers responded to a report of a man stabbed at a building in Miami’s #Edgewater neighborhood.
Authorities did not release his identity. However, friends identified the victim as 27-year-old #ChristianTobyObumseli, who was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital.
Obumseli’s friends said he lived in the building with his girlfriend, who they identified as 25-year-old #CourtneyClenney— who goes by #CourtneyTailor, an OnlyFans model and #Instagram influencer.
Friends of the couple told Local 10 they’ve never seen Obumseli hit Clenney but have witnessed her hit him. However, a neighbor told the news station he witnessed Obumseli swing at Clenney just a week before the stabbing.
Miami police said they’ve responded to multiple disturbance calls at the couple’s apartment in the past three months.
After the stabbing, Clenney was detained and, while at the police station, threatened to kill herself.
She is currently being hospitalized under the Baker Act and, at the moment, does not face charges.
