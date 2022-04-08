Miami Man Fatally Stabbed in Domestic Dispute – Girlfriend Currently Not Facing Charges⁠ | VIDEO

*Police in #Miami are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a luxury high-rise apartment over the weekend in what authorities described as a domestic dispute.⁠

⁠

Police officers responded to a report of a man stabbed at a building in Miami’s #Edgewater neighborhood. ⁠

⁠

Authorities did not release his identity. However, friends identified the victim as 27-year-old #ChristianTobyObumseli, who was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital.⁠

⁠

Obumseli’s friends said he lived in the building with his girlfriend, who they identified as 25-year-old #CourtneyClenney— who goes by #CourtneyTailor, an OnlyFans model and #Instagram influencer. ⁠

⁠Friends of the couple told Local 10 they’ve never seen Obumseli hit Clenney but have witnessed her hit him. However, a neighbor told the news station he witnessed Obumseli swing at Clenney just a week before the stabbing.⁠

⁠

Miami police said they’ve responded to multiple disturbance calls at the couple’s apartment in the past three months.⁠

⁠

After the stabbing, Clenney was detained and, while at the police station, threatened to kill herself.⁠

⁠

She is currently being hospitalized under the Baker Act and, at the moment, does not face charges.

