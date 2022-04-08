Fat Joe: Will’s Oscar Slap Makes Minorities ‘Look Like We Don’t Know How to Act’ | WATCH

*TMZ recently chopped it up with rapper Fat Joe to get his thoughts on the wild Oscars slap.

While speaking with reporter @seleahsimone Thursday in NYC, the rap star said he believes the crazy moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock makes minorities look bad. However, unlike other entertainers, Fat Joe did not slam Will Smith for defending his wife Jada Pinkett Smith by smacking Rock. In fact, he praised him for being great person but says this situation is very unfortunate, especially for the former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star who recently had to resign from the academy.

Joe said, “you know we come such a long way, and we telling everyone to respect us… had it been 50 Cent or Fat Joe, I would’ve understood but Will Smith, he’s like the best we got, so it’s unfortunate that it happened because he’s been fighting so hard; he’s been working his whole life. It’s unfortunate it happened to him. People are definitely looking at that saying ‘we don’t know how to act.’”

