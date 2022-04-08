EURVideoNews: WATCH World’s Youngest Opera Singer (Victory Brinker) Perform

*A brand new Guinness World Record has been set by 10-year-old Victory Brinker from Latrobe, Pennsylvania who has officially become the world’s youngest opera singer after performing what is considered to be of the most difficult opera songs of all time.

According to the Guinness World Records, M is Brinker can reach over three octaves and serenade her audience in seven different languages and she has shocked people all over the world with her incredible talent singing Der Holle Rache (Queen of the Night) from Mozart’s Magic Flute. And for good measure, Victory has also appeared on “America’s Got Talent.”

Get the FULL story via the video report below.

