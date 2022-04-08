Friday, April 8, 2022
Dashcam Video Released in Case of Uber Driver Killing

By Ny MaGee
0

*The Black male accused of killing a white female Uber driver appeared in a Pennsylvania courtroom for the first time Wednesday.

Calvin Crew, 22, is accused of using his girlfriend’s Uber account to order a ride in February. When driver Christi Spicuzza, 38, picked him up, he held a gun to the back of her head. 

The startled Uber driver said, “Come on, man. I’ve got a family. What are you doing?”

Crew answered, “I got a family too. Now drive.”

OTHER NEWS: Texas Gov. Abbot’s Gonna Send Buses of Immigrants to D.C. | WATCH

Spicuzza said, “Why are you doing this?” before telling Crew, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”

Crew then reached over the front seat and pulled down Spicuzza’s cell phone, which was recording the entire ordeal. He ultimately shoots the mother of four and dumped her body in a wooded area along Rosecrest Drive. 

In the courtroom Wednesday, prosecutors played the 20-minute dash camera footage. 

The gun Crew used in the killing was registered to his girlfriend and has not been recovered, according to the report. The girlfriend has not not charged.

Spicuzza’s body and her cell phone were found days after her encounter with her killer. 

Crew has reportedly been charged with homicide, tampering with evidence, kidnapping and robbery.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

