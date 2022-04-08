Friday, April 8, 2022
Breaking News: Will Smith is Banned from Attending Oscars for 10 Years

By Fisher Jack
Will Smith
Will Smith acceptance speech at 2022 Academy Awards.

*They’re not taking his recently won Oscar away, However, Will Smith will not be allowed to attend the Academy Awards for the next 10 years, as a result of his slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage during this year’s Oscar ceremony, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences announced in a statement obtained by CNN.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement on Friday.

The decision was made during a Board of Governors meeting held earlier in the day in Los Angeles. The meeting, initially scheduled for April 18, was expedited after Smith announced his resignation from the Academy last week.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: VIdeo Shows Tension Between Will Smith and Wife Jada [WATCH]

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock - Getty
Will Smith slapping Chris Rock – Getty

The decision came following “tons of debate” on what the consequences of his on-stage slap should be, a board member tells CNN.

The Academy’s letter added: “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.”

What’re your thoughts about this?

Fisher Jack

