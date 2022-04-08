‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ S3 Has Epic Moments! | Watch

Season three of the Emmy-winning sketch comedy series “A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW” is headed back to HBO.

The show stars Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and Skye Townsend. Thede also serves as creator, executive producer, writer, and showrunner. She said season three is the biggest yet and contains epic moments. One look at the all-star guest list featured over six episodes says that’s an easy bet.

Thede shared with EUR the process behind bringing guests stars onto the show.

“95% of the time, it’s a concept first. Then, it’s the full sketch. We table read the sketches, the writers’ room is closed, and then we start casting.” said Thede. “There are a few, Patti LaBelle and Gabrielle Union, sketches. It’s always about the writing first, and then we find the right celebrity. It’s also good for us because we can cast the person that feels right. We don’t want people to feel like they are being taken out of sketches because there is a celebrity in it.”

There are times when the guest featured isn’t a performer by trade. For example, a sketch involving Duvernay was written specifically for the producer and director.

“Ava gave us an hour of her time to come and play with us. We wanted to make sure she was comfortable,” said Thede.

The narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations. Season two was shot during the pandemic, so there will be a return to scenes featuring crowds and even children in the upcoming episodes.

“Basic ball”- one of the most popular sketches from season one – returns with a sequel.

“It was supposed to be in season two, but we couldn’t have 100 sweaty dancers in one small room during Covid,” said Thede.

She also shared what to expect out of the gate in episode one.

“The opening sketch is huge, the biggest thing we’ve ever done. We couldn’t have done this in season one. But, with the resources at HBO and our amazing Covid team, we came back even stronger. We’re so much looser, and there’s more improv. More size, scale, and scope, it’s just packed. This season is about experiencing a new level of freedom in creating the show,” said Thede.

Over 40 celebrity guest stars are in on the fun, including Ava Duvernay, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Jemele Hill, Holly Robinson Peete, Kel Mitchell, Michael Ealy, Wayne Brady, Bob the Drag Queen, Vanessa Williams, Lance Reddick, Loni Love, Cari Champion, Shangela, Trevor Jackson, Tommy Davidson, Jay Pharoah, Jidenna, and Essence Atkins.

Catch new episodes on HBO and HBO Max Friday, April 8 at 11:00 PM.

