Friday, April 8, 2022
HomeEUR Sections** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ S3 Has Epic Moments! | Watch

By JillMunroe
0

Season three of the Emmy-winning sketch comedy series “A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW” is headed back to HBO.

The show stars Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and Skye Townsend. Thede also serves as creator, executive producer, writer, and showrunner. She said season three is the biggest yet and contains epic moments. One look at the all-star guest list featured over six episodes says that’s an easy bet.

Thede shared with EUR the process behind bringing guests stars onto the show.

“95% of the time, it’s a concept first. Then, it’s the full sketch. We table read the sketches, the writers’ room is closed, and then we start casting.” said Thede. “There are a few, Patti LaBelle and Gabrielle Union, sketches. It’s always about the writing first, and then we find the right celebrity. It’s also good for us because we can cast the person that feels right. We don’t want people to feel like they are being taken out of sketches because there is a celebrity in it.”

There are times when the guest featured isn’t a performer by trade. For example, a sketch involving Duvernay was written specifically for the producer and director.

“Ava gave us an hour of her time to come and play with us. We wanted to make sure she was comfortable,” said Thede.

A Black Lady Sketch
Skye Townsend, Ashley Nicole Black, Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis – HBO ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

The narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations. Season two was shot during the pandemic, so there will be a return to scenes featuring crowds and even children in the upcoming episodes.

“Basic ball”- one of the most popular sketches from season one – returns with a sequel.

“It was supposed to be in season two, but we couldn’t have 100 sweaty dancers in one small room during Covid,” said Thede.

A Black Lady Sketch Show
Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis –
HBO ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

She also shared what to expect out of the gate in episode one.

“The opening sketch is huge, the biggest thing we’ve ever done. We couldn’t have done this in season one. But, with the resources at HBO and our amazing Covid team, we came back even stronger. We’re so much looser, and there’s more improv. More size, scale, and scope, it’s just packed. This season is about experiencing a new level of freedom in creating the show,” said Thede.

Over 40 celebrity guest stars are in on the fun, including Ava Duvernay, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Jemele Hill, Holly Robinson Peete, Kel Mitchell, Michael Ealy, Wayne Brady, Bob the Drag Queen, Vanessa Williams, Lance Reddick, Loni Love, Cari Champion, Shangela, Trevor Jackson, Tommy Davidson, Jay Pharoah, Jidenna, and Essence Atkins.

Catch new episodes on HBO and HBO Max Friday, April 8 at 11:00 PM.

Previous articleBreaking News: Will Smith is Banned from Attending Oscars for 10 Years
Next articleMichael Ealy on Playing a Jaded Detective in ‘The Devil You Know’ [EUR Exclusive]
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO