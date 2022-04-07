James Corden Taps Nicki Minaj for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Comeback [WATCH]

*After a two-year hiatus, “Late Late Show” host James Corden has returned with his Carpool Karaoke segment and Nicki Minaj joined him in the passenger seat.

Corden and the “Queen” rapper sang her 2014 hit “Anaconda,” and Minaj also served up an impression of British songstress Adele.

“It’s felt over the past year — very, very slowly, in one sense or another — like we started to get our show back,” Corden said recently, as reported by the New York Post. “But this was, this is obviously a big part of our show — this segment. The entire pandemic … there [were] so many things that we couldn’t do, and I think that’s true of every show. But for us, our show is very much about getting out there, whether that’s running out into the street and doing musicals in a crosswalk or big taped bits or having all the guests together on a couch at the same time.”

You can check out Nicki’s Carpool Karaoke appearance on April 18. In the meantime, check her out in the clip below.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Admits She Got A** Shots After Lil Wayne’s ‘Butt’ Jokes [VIDEO]