Thursday, April 7, 2022
Millionaire Philanthropist Mary Parker Revitalizes Atlanta’s Forgotten Communities

By Fisher Jack
Mary Parker - Photo: PamPerryPR
*Atlanta, GA — Security industry pioneer Mary Parker, CEO of ALL N ONE Security Services is breaking new grounds and rebuilding communities in the process.  In fact, she recently purchased Junction 2800, formerly called Campbellton Road Community Center. This investment will help revitalize southwest Atlanta communities. “I believe revitalization without gentrification is possible,” Parker states.

The newly named development, Junction 2800, is a multi-purpose use property equipped with co-working space and will include a technology hub with construction and entrepreneurialism programs. The 30,000 square foot property is also a verified vaccination site and voting poll. Parker is passionate about these issues as well.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens recently announced that Junction 2800 in conjunction with the Mary Parker Foundation will serve as one of the five newly resourced small business incubators as the city’s economic arm satellite office through Invest Atlanta as part of its ATLinBusiness program.

The Southwest Atlanta communities have been in need of strengthening, particularly in light of the overwhelming gentrification happening in many forgotten and underserved Black communities. Trailblazer Mary Parker is the first African American female millionaire to implement change in this deserving neighborhood.

Breaking through the glass ceiling, Parker became the first African American female director of security in Grand Rapids with the automotive leader. In time and in pioneer fashion, she took a risk and moved to the City of Atlanta where she opened the first-ever Black woman-owned full-service security firm, ALL N ONE.

ALL N ONE Security Services is an Atlanta household name with primary markets that includes the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, parking management, security officers, systems integration, traffic control, and parking enforcement throughout the entire State of Georgia.

Parker, an accomplished and award-winning businesswoman, believes she is “blessed to be a blessing” and therefore, is determined to be a force for good within her own community. This visionary is imagining the next generation of Black children to be a viable and educated workforce. She recognizes change is required for growth, but it’s the displacement of residents that isn’t welcomed. Instead, Mary Parker is promoting equitable economic mobility and opportunity for current neighborhood residents and not future ones.

Junction 2800 is the seed planted for their growth by laying a roadmap for success. Through Junction 2800, Parker provides camps for kids, mentorship, scholarships, back-to-school backpack drives, and fun STEAM-related activities. “God has blessed me to be a vehicle,” says Parker. Junction 2800 will become a staple and an integral part of strengthening the entire city of Atlanta. Monthly seminars will be held on trending topics that will impact the neighborhood while keeping them abreast of opportunities for change. For more information about Mary Parker or her programs, visit, www.MaryParkerFoundation.org
