‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Exclusive Clip: ‘My P*ssy So Good You’ll Never Find Another’ [VIDEO]

*We have an exclusive clip for the new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” premiering Thursday, April 7 at 9pm on WE tv.

Per press release, this season stars Hip Hop superstar K. Michelle (K. Michelle: My Life) and Kastan, Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) Lyrica and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and Gangsta Boo (First Female Member of Three 6 Mafia) and Emmet as they head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. Dr. Ish & Judge Toler help them confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries, but when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?

Check out our exclusive clip from tonight’s episode via the YouTube clip below.

In the premiere episode, it’s rap battle day! The couples rap about what they resent about one another. Things get even spicier, when they are forced to eat their pain. But when the boot campers refused to show up, Judge Toler is ready to drop down the law.

Resident counselor Dr. Ish Major along with the established Judge Lynn Toler return this season to help the couples confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries. Dr. Ish’s unique sensibilities are going to be doled in a no B.S. fashion to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and bring them back to reality. Judge Toler will also help guide the hip-hop couples with her tough love approach and by laying down the law. Together

Dr. Ish and Judge Toler will try to mend these broken relationships, but will they lean into the process, or will they let it break them?

Check out the super teaser of the new season via the clip below.

New episodes of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” become available on the AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following its premiere on WE tv.