Lee Daniels Talks Jussie, Mo’Nique and More on ‘Turnt Out with Ts Madison’ | WATCH

*Award-Winning Director Lee Daniels Discusses Jussie Smollett, Star and Empire’s Cancellation, and More on the 2nd Season Premiere of “Turnt Out with Ts Madison.”

Some highlights from the interview:

“Maybe. I don’t know. I mean, Star was canceled… Empire was canceled. I don’t know. We had great ratings,” said Lee Daniels when asked if Jussie Smollett had something to do with the cancellations of Star and Empire.

“I was. I was confused… He said it didn’t happen and so, I have to believe him because he says it didn’t happen. I have to believe him that he believes it didn’t happen. I have to believe him because that’s the boy that I cast. That’s the boy that I love,” said Lee Daniels when asked if he was angry at Jussie Smollett for the hate crime fraud case and if he believed in Jussie’s innocence.

“When you’re a crystal meth recovering addict and a [recovering] alcoholic, you never take it in. I don’t think my work is ever good enough,” said Lee Daniels when asked how he feels when his films get snubbed.

“You can’t critique what you don’t know,” said Lee Daniels about critics who don’t like his films.

“That’s what happened with Empire. [White People] came in, and if you watch that first season it was bananas, the second season it was almost bananas, and then the white hands got on it,” said Lee Daniels about how Empire fell victim to the many shows that fail because they aren’t from the right perspective.

