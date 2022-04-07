Thursday, April 7, 2022
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Apologies for Taking Aim at LeBron James

By Ny MaGee
Kareem Abdul Jabbar - LeBron James - Getty
Kareem Abdul Jabbar – LeBron James – Getty

*NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has apologized for his criticism of LeBron James for acts he considers “embarrassing.”

Per The Spun, the acts he takes issue with are the “celebratory dance LeBron displayed during a game earlier this season in addition to the superstar’s Instagram post in which he questioned the difference between COVID-19 and the common flu or cold,” the outlet writes. 

Abdul-Jabbar apologized for his recent comments about the LA Lakers star during an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Monday night.

“All I have to say is this: I was there to give Carmelo Anthony the NBA Social Justice Champion Award. I’ve been talking to the press since high school, that’s 60 years of making statements. And I haven’t always gotten it right. And Sunday was one of those nights,” Abdul-Jabbar said, via ESPN.com.

READ MORE: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Lebron James Over Way He Uses His Platform

LeBron James
LeBron James (via Zenger)

“It wasn’t my intention to criticize LeBron in any way. He has done so much for the Black community as well as for the game of basketball. We may not always agree, but I want to wholeheartedly apologize to LeBron and make it clear to him that I have tremendous respect for him. And if he can accept that, I’ll be very happy,” he continued. 

Over the weekend, Abdul-Jabbar took aim at James before the Lakers’ 129-118 loss to the Denver Nuggets, TMZ reports.

“Some of the things he’s done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see,” Abdul-Jabbar said Sunday. “Some of the great things that he’s done, he’s standing on both sides of the fence almost, you know? It makes it hard for me to accept that when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything. It’s hard to figure out where he’s standing. You’ve got to check him out every time.”

Abdul-Jabbar went on to say he has high expectations for James “because he understands the issues and [has] spoken to them quite forcefully and eloquently. I think he has so much going for him in terms of respect and accomplishment and he shouldn’t stoop to those moments,” Abdul-Jabbar said.

Despite his criticism of James, Abdul-Jabbar still believes James is one of the greatest basketball players ever.

“On occasion, I have chided LeBron when I thought he was dropping the ball when it came to supporting the community. But I did so in the spirit of a loving older brother offering guidance, whether wanted or not. So, when I said that he has done some things he should be embarrassed about, that wasn’t a slam or a barb or even a finger wag, it was me recapping some of what I’d said in the past,” he added.

Meanwhile, LeBron has yet to respond to Abdul-Jabbar’s remarks. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

